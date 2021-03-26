fast fashion

-
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll get an update on the Garment Worker Protection Act or Senate Bill 1399, which would guarantee a minimum wage for…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll get an update on the Garment Worker Protection Act or Senate Bill 1399, which would guarantee a minimum wage for…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing California Senate Bill 1399, which is being voted on tomorrow. The bill would guarantee the state's minimum…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing California Senate Bill 1399, which is being voted on tomorrow. The bill would guarantee the state's minimum…