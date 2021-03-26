-
On today’s Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss media coverage of the Farm Bill, which has passed the House and Senate.…
On today’s Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with Sarah Elton, author of "Consumed: Food for a Finite Planet." She visited three continents to tell the…
On today's Your Call, we’ll talk about food banks -- and how they’re faring since the latest major cuts to the federal food stamps program. Holidays are…
On today’s Your Call, we’ll have a conversation about the $500 billion dollar farm bill, which will set US food and farm policies over the next five…
