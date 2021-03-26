-
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we’ll discuss new revelations that just like ExxonMobil, oil giant Royal Dutch Shell also knew that…
In 2015, a massive investigation by Inside Climate News and the LA Times detailed how Exxon conducted cutting-edge climate research decades ago and then,…
San Francisco is suing five of the world's largest oil and gas companies for the costs of sea walls and other infrastructure needed to protect against…
On this week's media roundtable, we’ll discuss ongoing coverage of Russia’s possible intervention in the US presidential election. We’ll also look at…
On the December 9th edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss Exxon's role in funding science that denies the impacts of climate change. An email from an…
