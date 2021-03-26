extraterrestrial

-
Here's what's happening in the Bay Area, as curated by KALW news:Oakland still wading in trash; council delays action // Oakland Tribune"The City Council…
-
Here's what's happening in the Bay Area, as curated by KALW news:Oakland still wading in trash; council delays action // Oakland Tribune"The City Council…
-
If you think back to the 1997 film Contact, you’ll recall a scene where Jodie Foster, playing alien-hunting astronomer Ellie Arroway, lies on her car hood…
-
If you think back to the 1997 film Contact, you’ll recall a scene where Jodie Foster, playing alien-hunting astronomer Ellie Arroway, lies on her car hood…