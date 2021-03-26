-
Is life really just like a rock you keep pushing up a hill so it won't roll back over you?Albert Camus (born November 7, 1913) is most famous for his…
Can Heidegger's contributions to Western philosophy and his active support for the German Nazi party be reconciled?Best known for his work Being and Time,…
What exactly is existentialism? How are we condemned to be free? And what’s so hellish about other people? Jean-Paul Sartre was one of the first global…
Albert Camus is most famous for his existential works of fiction including The Stranger as well as his philosophical essay The Myth of Sisyphus. He led…