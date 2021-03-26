-
On this edition of Your Call, we’re discussing the looming eviction crisis in the US. According to the Eviction Lab’s Tracking System, more than 155,000…
State support to help millions of Californians avoid eviction during the pandemic is due to end next month. But San Francisco Assemblymember David Chiu is…
On this edition of Your Call, we'll find out what’s being done to prevent a massive eviction crisis from happening across the country. A backlog of…
On the October 27th edition of Your Call, we’ll have a conversation about Company Town, a new documentary that tells the story of a local election…
After two years in San Francisco, the Anti-Eviction Mapping Project is now collaborating with groups in Oakland, Fremont, Alameda and Berkeley. The…
Landlord/Tenant laws and issues.Guests: Landlord/Tenant attorneys Marc Seidenfeld and Sal Timpano.Listeners with questions for Chuck's guests, please call…