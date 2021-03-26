-
What are some of the changes occurring to Landlord-Tenant law? Are the courts processing evictions for nonpayment of rent? What can I do about my nuisance…
YLR: Landlord Tenant Amidst a Lingering PandemicWhat are some of the changes occurring to Landlord-Tenant law? Are the courts processing evictions for nonpayment of rent? What can I do about my nuisance…
On this edition of Your Call, we’re continuing our coverage of the eviction crisis. On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced that the Centers for…
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing COVID’s ongoing effects on food, housing, and employment. 29 million adults say their household didn’t have…
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing how the loss of additional unemployment benefits is impacting people who are struggling. Two months ago,…
The California Judicial Council met yesterday and set standards for how courts should operate during the COVID19 emergency. Courts around the Bay Area…
Oakland’s Measure Y is about just cause evictions. Under the city’s current ordinance, landlords are prohibited from evicting tenants without just cause.…