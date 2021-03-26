-
This week on Inflection Point, I talk with Eve Ensler, award-winning playwright of The Vagina Monologues, about her new book “The Apology”, in which she…
-
This week on Inflection Point, I talk with Eve Ensler, award-winning playwright of The Vagina Monologues, about her new book “The Apology”, in which she…
-
On today's Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with Eve Ensler, creator of "The Vagina Monologues," about her new play, “Emotional Creature.” The play is…
-
On today's Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with Eve Ensler, creator of "The Vagina Monologues," about her new play, “Emotional Creature.” The play is…