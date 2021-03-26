© 2021
Estate Planning

  • Cops & Courts
    YLR: Estate Planning
    What happens if I die without a will? What does it matter if my property transfers through, or avoids probate? I just learned that a friend named me as…
  • Cops & Courts
  • Cops & Courts
    YLR: Proposition 19, Your Property and Washington in Crisis
    In the first segment we look to the recently passed Proposition 19, which broadens the ability of some homeowners to transfer their tax assessments to…
  • Cops & Courts
  • Cops & Courts
    Managing and Planning for the Small Estate
    YLR host Jeff Hayden welcomes Catherine Raye-Wong, Certifed Specialist in Estate Planning, Probate & Trust Law, certified by the California Board of Legal…
  • Cops & Courts
  • Probate 102: Managing & Planning for the Small Estate
    Last week, we began a two-part program, "Planning for the Small Estate." To continue the discussion this week, July 10, 2019, we present "Probate 102:…
  • Tips on Preparing 2018 Income Tax Returns
    Your Legal Rights Host Jeff Hayden welcomes David Hellman, specialist in taxation law & also in estate planning, trust & probate law who is certified by…
  • Tips on Preparing 2018 Income Tax Returns
    Your Legal Rights Host Jeff Hayden welcomes David Hellman, specialist in taxation law & also in estate planning, trust & probate law who is certified by…
