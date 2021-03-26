Eric Jansen

-
Quick, what’s your sexuality? Most of us know roughly where we fall on the Kinsey scale that goes from zero (totally straight) to six (flaming faggot or…
-
To commemorate Independence Day and the Supreme Court's 5-4 decision in favor of marriage equality, Out in the Bay is honoring the Martin Luther King, Jr.…
-
April 29th, 2015 at The Oasis Cabaret and Nightclub in San Francisco's SoMa district we taped the show before a live audience. Full of the best clips from…
-
Take a trip back to the '70s with San Francisco author Mark Abramson. His memoir, "Sex, Drugs, and Disco" chronicles the story of gay men flooding into…
-
Summer is for tourists here in San Francisco so that means it's high season for Rick Shelton, aka "Lola Montez," your tour guide at Drag Me Along Tours.…
-
Out in the Bay - gay radio from San Francisco - celebrates 10 years of broadcasting LGBT stories to the world with a party and show taping at the Oasis…
-
The hilarious gay comedy pioneer Karen Ripley tells the stories of lesbian life in the '70s in her solo show, "Oh, No! There's Men On The Land!" opening…
-
In the early '90s, Harm Reduction evolved as a new strategy for AIDS prevention. Stopping drug and alcohol abuse was no longer a condition for treatment.…
-
Marilyn Pittman goes back to the '70s and early '80s in San Francisco with author Mark Abramson. His 2014 memoir "For My Brothers" has one hair-raising…
-
AIDS led the world to many new discoveries in medicine. But San Francisco's General Hospital pioneered a new model of patient care. In the film, "Life…