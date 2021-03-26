Environmental Activism

-
On this edition of Your Call, we continue our weeklong series on the climate crisis by speaking with environmental justice activists. We’ll find out how…
Every year, the Brower Youth Awards recognizes the work of six young leaders for their accomplishments in the environmental movement.We’ll be joined by…
What environmental protections have Congressional Republicans and the Trump administration reversed so far? Congress has repealed a rule protecting…
On the October 14th edition of Your Call, we’ll speak with three of this year’s Brower Youth Award winners. To date, 92 young environmentalists have been…
Activists Work to Stop East Bay Coal Exports // East Bay Express "A coalition of environmentalists and city leaders is attempting to block a planned…
