environment

The California monarch butterfly population has reached an all-time low and scientists worry the species might go extinct. But, in December 2020, U.S.…
Almost 90% of the natural landscape along the Bay has been lost to human development. Climate change and sea level rise mean even more of it is going…
Tomorrow could be a very important day for the future of a beloved Bay Area insect. On Tuesday the US Fish and Wildlife Service is set to decide if the…
We are listening to our audience to cover the issues that matter most to you this election season. This story is one example, and please share your own…
A federal judge on Monday blocked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency from allowing the dredging and filling of salt ponds in the South Bay. The salt…
I visit the bottom floor of the Alisal Health Center in East Salinas in February. It’s home to the Comprehensive Perinatal Services Program, where new…
This summer, farmworkers in California have been working with extreme heat, wildfire smoke, and, in Monterey County, high rates of COVID-19 as they…
