Emily Beach

Tonight’s episode is the finale of our series: Are The Guardrails Coming Off?In our first episode, U.C. Berkeley sociologist Andy Barlow and Amherst political scientist Lawrence Douglas told us that people no longer believe in the rule of law; you told us that you wanted to hear from the people with boots on the ground, the powers that be.so, in our second episode, we spoke with community activists and county prosecutors who talked about the need for a revival of the institutions that hold the guardrails in place: family, church, school, the courts and the community;and last week we continued the conversation with political writer Mark Simon, Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen and Councilmember Charles Stone.This week, we wrap up our discussion with guests who are intimately familiar with the inner workings of politics both locally and nationally.