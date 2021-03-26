-
Johana Medina Leon’s family says she left El Salvador out of fear for her physical safety. She died of pneumonia about a month after US immigration…
-
Lauren Markham is an immigration reporter who covered the stories of unaccompanied children at the southern border in 2012. At the same time, Markham also…
-
Lauren Markham is an immigration reporter who covered the stories of unaccompanied children at the southern border in 2012. At the same time, Markham also…
-
On this edition of Your Call’s Media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of the war in Yemen. According to the United Nations, 80 percent of Yemen’s…
-
On this edition of Your Call’s Media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of the war in Yemen. According to the United Nations, 80 percent of Yemen’s…
-
In 2014, US and Mexican authorities apprehended more than 340,000 people fleeing Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala. Nearly 100,000 of those apprehended…
-
In 2014, US and Mexican authorities apprehended more than 340,000 people fleeing Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala. Nearly 100,000 of those apprehended…
-
At age nine, Javier Zamora left his grandparent’s home in El Salvador and made the treacherous journey across the U.S.-Mexico border by himself.He was…
-
At age nine, Javier Zamora left his grandparent’s home in El Salvador and made the treacherous journey across the US Mexican border by himself.He was…
-
Concepción Caballero Antonio is sitting at a table at the Mission Neighborhood Health Center, listening to one of her compañeras sing. “Zapote, orange,…