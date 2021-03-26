E. R. Taylor Elementary School

-
You can hear Francisco Javier read his poem broadcast on 91.7 KALW Today Wednesday May 1 at 11:58 this morning and at 5:57 this evening. Mi Nombre…
Mi NombreHoy Mi Nombre es heladoporque me siento de muchos savoresy fresca como el veranoy dulce como la vainillaAyer mi nombre era fuegoporque me sentia…
You can hear Isabela Castro read her poem broadcast on 91.7 KALW Today, Wednesday April 17 at 11:58 this morning at 5:57 this afternoon. Being ShortBy:…
In other wordsstanding on the sun In the windy daydreaming about somethingI jump off the sunAnd I land on a garden with flowersI smell the flowersthen I…
In The ForestThere I amseeing red and blue birdsflying around meindicating my way homeI Say StopThis is my real homeRiding on tigersseeing the beautiful…
