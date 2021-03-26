-
I think we can all agree, it’s been a rough spring with COVID-19 taking over our lives.You may know someone who’s sick, or who’s lost a loved one or their…
For National Healthcare Decisions Week, Dr. Dawn Gross welcomes social worker Bridget Sumser, an expert in helping people begin conversations around…
In October 2016, over 2000 people took part in more than 30 events across the Bay Area as part of the first-ever Reimagine End of Life Festival. Inspired…
What do Halloween, Day of the Dead and All Saints Day have in common? They each transform the taboo around talking about death. In honor of these rituals,…
“If I had a magic wand, what would you wish for?” April 16th is Advanced Care Planning Day - an opportunity to have a conversation with loved ones about…
