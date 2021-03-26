-
More than anything else the pandemic has forced us to reckon with what really lies at the heart and soul of Durga Puja. And it’s not necessarily big…
Durga Puja, the festival of the ten armed Goddess Durga, has always been a time of excess in Kolkata. But this is the story of the “Little Durga.” For…
-
There is a pandemic demon that needs slaying...one that is wreaking havoc over heaven and earth, and we would do well to heed the lessons of Durga. The…
A mother goes back to her parents once every year with all her children. That sounds like hardly the excuse for five days of city wide festivities. But…
It takes only a few hours to fly from Kolkata to Bangkok, and a weekend in Bangkok is quite common. But there’s very little of Thailand in Kolkata. But…
