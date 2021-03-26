Drone program

-
On the April 26th edition Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with Sonia Kennebeck about her new documentary National Bird, which weaves together the…
-
On the April 26th edition Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with Sonia Kennebeck about her new documentary National Bird, which weaves together the…
-
On the Oct 23rd edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss the Canadian elections. Voters ended Prime Minister…
-
On the Oct 23rd edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss the Canadian elections. Voters ended Prime Minister…
-
Every week on Your Call's Friday Media Roundtable, we ask the journalists on our panel to recommend great reporting they've seen this week.Joining us this…
-
On the May 15th edition of Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with Andrew Cockburn, Washington editor for Harper’s Magazine about his new book Kill…
-
On the May 15th edition of Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with Andrew Cockburn, Washington editor for Harper’s Magazine about his new book Kill…
-
On the next Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss coverage of President Obama’s State of the Union speech. He focused on a…
-
On the next Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss coverage of President Obama’s State of the Union speech. He focused on a…
-
On today’s Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll have a conversation about coverage of John Brennan, President Obama’s nominee for…