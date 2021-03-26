-
On this edition of Your Call, how many millionaires can the Bay Area sustain? When Uber and Lyft go public this year, thousands of employees will become…
-
On this edition of Your Call, how many millionaires can the Bay Area sustain? When Uber and Lyft go public this year, thousands of employees will become…
-
Listen to Google’s Sergey Brin, or Uber’s Travis Kalanick, and you might think we’ll wake up tomorrow in a world where no one needs to drive. But we’re…
-
Listen to Google’s Sergey Brin, or Uber’s Travis Kalanick, and you might think we’ll wake up tomorrow in a world where no one needs to drive. But we’re…
-
September 19, 2016. Driverless cars are already prowling Bay Area streets doing trial runs. Host Ethan Elkind and our panel discuss the remaining…
-
September 19, 2016. Driverless cars are already prowling Bay Area streets doing trial runs. Host Ethan Elkind and our panel discuss the remaining…
-
On Monday night's show, City Visions host Ethan Elkind will look at our future in a world with self-driving cars, also known as autonomous vehicles.…
-
When I started asking people about their dream transit system for the Bay Area, a lot of people said they want transit to be more convenient. My friend…
-
When I started asking people about their dream transit system for the Bay Area, a lot of people said they want transit to be more convenient. My friend…
-
When people are actually comfortable enough to take an automated car out for a spin, who exactly is in charge? And, if you get into an accident, who’s…