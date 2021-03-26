-
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing last week's Supreme Court decision to block the Trump Administration from ending DACA, or Deferred Action…
On this week’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of Turkey’s military assault on the Kurdish enclave of Afrin in Syria. The attack has displaced…
A number of immigration-related bills passed the California Assembly last Friday on the last day of the legislative session. These bills and hundreds of…
What is President Barack Obama’s legacy on immigration? Over the past eight years, more than 2.4 million people have been deported. That’s more than…
On the April 20th edition of Your Call, we’ll have a conversation about using humor to champion immigrant rights. Presidential candidates are maligning…
