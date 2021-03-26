drag queen

-
With campy outfits, over-the-top makeup, and sky-high wigs, drag sells a fantasy of how to become a larger-than-life character and a big dose of escapism.…
Marlena’s was a Hayes Valley gathering place that helped knit the city together through good cheer and glitzy drag numbers. It was a popular gay bar,…
Out in the Bay ventures into outer space 7pm Thursday with cast members of Star Trek Live, a comedic gender-bending homage to the hit '60s TV show, now on…
Shit & Champagne and Oasis. Meet the man behind a show we can't name on public radio airwaves: Shit & Champagne - A Whitesploitation Comedy with Dance.…
With the popularity of drag on the rise, audiences around the country looking for entertainment can turn to Broadway's production of "Priscilla: Queen of…
