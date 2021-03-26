-
Note: Will Durst is a comedian and you may find some of his material offensive, or worse, not funny. His views do not necessarily reflect those of…
Hey guys, Will Durst here with a few choice words on Ted Cruz's brave struggle to kill the white whale. I mean, repeal Obamacare. Speaking from the senate…
On the next Your Call, we’ll mark the 75th anniversary of Dr. Seuss’s first children’s book by talking about classic kids books, and the remarkable…
