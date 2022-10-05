Tonight’s show was not inspired by the novel, 50 Shades of Grey, that sold some 150 million copies and led to a mega-hit movie of the same name; rather, by two local criminal cases. In both cases, couples had been involved in long term relationships that included kinky or even violent sex. One member of the couple later decided that all of this had been non-consensual. The other member of the couple wound up doing a lengthy prison sentence.Tonight, to address whether alternative sexuality come with physical, emotional and, most importantly for our purposes, legal consequences, and can you get in trouble for what goes on between consenting adults in the privacy your own home?Tonight, Host Dean Johnson is joined by guests who have devoted their professional lives to helping people navigate the psychological, social and legal issues surrounding alternative lifestyles, kink, fetishes, and BDSM, Dr. Anna Randall, a Bay Area psychotherapist and sex therapist, and the co-founder and executive director of the alternative sexualities health research alliance (TASHRA), and Dr. Richard Sprott, a research psychologist in Developmental Science and lecturer in the Department of Human Development and Women’s Studies at Cal State, East Bay.Questions for Dean and his guests? Please call toll-free at (866) 798-8255.