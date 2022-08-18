© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Dr. Aaron Nayfack

  • Your Legal Rights
    Bay Area Response to Dobbs and the Overruling of Roe v. Wade
    Jeff Hayden
    On June 24, in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson's Women's Health, the Supreme Court took away a constitutional right, a woman's right to choose. Tonight, we look at the Bay Area's response to Dobbs, by activists, elected officials, and the medical profession.YLR host Jeff Hayden, and tonight's co-host Dean Johnson, are joined by Laura Parmer-Lohan and, from the Board of the Sequoia Healthcare District, Dr. Aaron Nayfack.Whether you support abortion rights, or believe the sanctity of life preempts, we would like to hear from you.Comments? Questions for Jeff and Dean's guests? Call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.