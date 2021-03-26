-
People with disabilities and LGBT folks are teaming up to fight bullying. There are many similarities in why and how people in different groups are…
-
Eleven percent of Bay Area residents live with a disability. That includes developmental disabilities like autism, cerebral palsy, and Down syndrome.…
-
Eleven percent of Bay Area residents live with a disability. That includes developmental disabilities like autism, cerebral palsy, and Down syndrome.…
-
Today we’re sharing a StoryCorps about a young man with Down syndrome. His name is Tim Harris, and there’s a restaurant in Albuquerque named after him:…
-
Today we’re sharing a StoryCorps about a young man with Down syndrome. His name is Tim Harris, and there’s a restaurant in Albuquerque named after him:…