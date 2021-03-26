-
"..if someone has to smoke brown sugar on aluminum foil, then you need a uniform flame for a uniform smoke." Sandip speaks with filmmaker Ronny Sen about…
-
"..if someone has to smoke brown sugar on aluminum foil, then you need a uniform flame for a uniform smoke." Sandip speaks with filmmaker Ronny Sen about…
-
On this edition of Your Call, filmmaker Mimi Chakarova discusses "Still I Rise," her series of short documentaries that tell the stories of people who…
-
On this edition of Your Call, filmmaker Mimi Chakarova discusses "Still I Rise," her series of short documentaries that tell the stories of people who…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll speak with the director of The Silence of Others, a documentary that tells the stories of victims of Spain’s…
-
On this edition of Your Call, we’ll speak with the director of The Silence of Others, a documentary that tells the stories of victims of Spain’s…
-
Of course, there’s some level of illusion in all film-making, even in nature documentary film. Filmmakers choose their shots and edit footage to form a…
-
Of course, there’s some level of illusion in all film-making, even in nature documentary film. Filmmakers choose their shots and edit footage to form a…
-
April 2, 2018: The San Francisco International Film Festival starts April 4th. Over 200 works will screen over two weeks. In a time when more people are…
-
April 2, 2018: The San Francisco International Film Festival starts April 4th. Over 200 works will screen over two weeks. In a time when more people are…