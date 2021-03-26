-
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we're getting an update on wildfires raging across the state of California. So far, they’ve consumed more…
-
-
On this edition of Your Call, we'll discuss what happened at last night's Iowa Caucus. The results never came in and there are reports of caucus chairs…
-
-
On the August 3rd edition of Your Call, we’re talking about what happens to veterans once they return home. More than 90,000 soldiers have been deployed…
-
-
On the July 28th edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss the health of American democracy. Cloaked in American flags and patriotism, the Republicans and…
-
-
On the July 27th edition of Your Call, we’re opening up the lines to hear your thoughts on the Democratic Party of 2016. Last night Hillary Rodham Clinton…
-
