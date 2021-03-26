-
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the rise of COVID-19-related attacks against Asian Americans and find out how communities are…
For Asians, Latinos, and other ethnic minorities, the end of life presents unique challenges. Language barriers and cultural traditions can often inhibit…
Living with regular racial discrimination is a reality for many people. It can affect them psychologically, and even lead to depression. Now, a new study…
A new clinical trial in the National Bureau of Economic Research studied 1,300 black men in Oakland to see if race was a factor in determining whether…
On the August 10th edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss sexual harassment. More than 10,000 sexual harassment charges were filed in 2013. But one survey…
