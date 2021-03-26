difficult conversations

-
How do you facilitate a productive, civil conversation between people who disagree politically? In the year following the presidential election, dozens of…
-
How do you facilitate a productive, civil conversation between people who disagree politically? In the year following the presidential election, dozens of…
-
"You need to improve." "We need to let you go." Such conversations are difficult not only for the employee but the employer. How to address such issues to…
-
"You need to improve." "We need to let you go." Such conversations are difficult not only for the employee but the employer. How to address such issues to…