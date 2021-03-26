Dia de los Muertos

-
This week brings with it Día de los Muertos. Many took part in celebrating this past Sunday, at the 22nd annual Día de los Muertos Festival in Oakland's…
-
-
El Día de Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a traditional Mexican holiday in which people honor the spirits of those who’ve passed. The holiday is…
-
-
Rio Yañez has been putting together the Día de los Muertos exhibit at SOMArts Cultural Center for many years. He took KALW's Ben Trefny on a tour of this…
-
-
What do Halloween, Day of the Dead and All Saints Day have in common? They each transform the taboo around talking about death. In honor of these rituals,…
-
-
On the December 31st edition of Your Call, we’ll revisit our conversation with artists about the 21st annual Oakland Museum’s Day of the Dead exhibition,…
-
