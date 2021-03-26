-
A real estate company recently proposed a big development plan for Alameda South Shore Center. It has residents talking about the need for more housing,…
Did you know that you have the power to hit the pause button on new construction projects in San Francisco? With about $600 and some paperwork, anyone in…
Here's what's happening in the Bay Area, as curated by KALW news:Acting SF police chief meets with Bayview community leaders // SF Gate“Acting San…
99% Invisible: “Holdout” Around 2005, a Seattle neighborhood called Ballard started to see unprecedented growth. Developers offered a woman named Edith…
