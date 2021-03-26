-
On this edition of Your Call, Adam Jentleson discusses his new book, Kill Switch: The Rise of the Modern Senate and the Crippling of American Democracy.…
-
How The US Senate Became One Of The Greatest Threats To DemocracyOn this edition of Your Call, Adam Jentleson discusses his new book, Kill Switch: The Rise of the Modern Senate and the Crippling of American Democracy.…
-
The life and thought of political philosopher John Rawls, born February 21, 1921. John Rawls was one of the most influential political philosophers of the…
-
Is it mathematically (im)possible to create a true democracy?The United States prides itself on being “the world’s greatest democracy,” which adheres to…
-
bobThe United States prides itself on being “the world’s greatest democracy,” which adheres to the principle, “one person, one vote.” Despite this, its…
-
We are voting in an election, as we face a hundred-year storm in the area of public health simultaneous to an atmosphere of distrust, unrest and division.…
-
We are voting in an election, as we face a hundred-year storm in the area of public health simultaneous to an atmosphere of distrust, unrest and division.…
-
You may know Dan Pfeiffer as a host of Pod Save America. You may know him as Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama. Or you may know him for his book,…
-
You may know Dan Pfeiffer as a host of Pod Save America. You may know him as Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama. Or you may know him for his book,…
-
Could rational communication really be the true key to real democracy? Jürgen Habermas is regarded as one of the last great public intellectuals of Europe…