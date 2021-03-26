-
Do some decisions change us so profoundly that they couldn't actually be guided by reason?We are faced with decisions all the time in life. Normally, we…
-
bobWe like to think of ourselves as self-aware, reflective beings, but psychological studies demonstrate that we’re usually overconfident in the accuracy…
-
Is it rational to try to avoid risk, or does every decision involve some element of risk?There is an element of risk – either to ourselves or to others –…
-
We may think of ourselves as rational decision-makers, but we often base even high-stakes decisions on intuitions or "gut feelings" rather than explicit…
-
We like to think of ourselves as self-aware, reflective beings, but psychological studies demonstrate that we’re usually overconfident in the accuracy of…