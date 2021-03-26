© 2021
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Debt

  • Education
    The Movement For Student Debt Forgiveness Is Pushing President Biden To Expand Relief
    On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the movement to cancel student debt. More than 43 million borrowers owe a collective $1.7 trillion in student…
  • Education
    The Movement For Student Debt Forgiveness Is Pushing President Biden To Expand Relief
    On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the movement to cancel student debt. More than 43 million borrowers owe a collective $1.7 trillion in student…
  • Cops & Courts
    Bankruptcy 101A: Looking at it from 5,000 Feet above
    A quick summary of what bankruptcy is. The types of bankruptcy cases. How it all works.What if you really need a bankruptcy – you’re flat broke – how do…
  • Cops & Courts
    Bankruptcy 101A: Looking at it from 5,000 Feet above
    A quick summary of what bankruptcy is. The types of bankruptcy cases. How it all works.What if you really need a bankruptcy – you’re flat broke – how do…
  • iStock-1046026872.jpg
    City Visions: Drowning in Student Loan Debt
    On the presidential campaign, student loan debt is a hot topic with good reason. Nationally, borrowers hold nearly $1.5 trillion in debt, and here in the…
  • iStock-1046026872.jpg
    City Visions: Drowning in Student Loan Debt
    On the presidential campaign, student loan debt is a hot topic with good reason. Nationally, borrowers hold nearly $1.5 trillion in debt, and here in the…
  • Bankruptcy Law 2019
    Your Legal Rights host, Jeff Hayden, considers bankruptcy law, with timely reflections on PG&E's Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. Our welcome guest tonight via…
  • Bankruptcy Law 2019
    Your Legal Rights host, Jeff Hayden, considers bankruptcy law, with timely reflections on PG&E's Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. Our welcome guest tonight via…
  • "Bankruptcy & Debtors' Rights 101"
    "Bankruptcy & Debtors' Rights 101" Host Jeff Hayden welcomes Leon Bayer, Certified Bankruptcy Law Specialist, California Board of Legal Specialization,…
  • "Bankruptcy & Debtors' Rights 101"
    "Bankruptcy & Debtors' Rights 101" Host Jeff Hayden welcomes Leon Bayer, Certified Bankruptcy Law Specialist, California Board of Legal Specialization,…
Load More