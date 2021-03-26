-
The Movement For Student Debt Forgiveness Is Pushing President Biden To Expand ReliefOn this edition of Your Call, we discuss the movement to cancel student debt. More than 43 million borrowers owe a collective $1.7 trillion in student…
A quick summary of what bankruptcy is. The types of bankruptcy cases. How it all works.What if you really need a bankruptcy – you’re flat broke – how do…
On the presidential campaign, student loan debt is a hot topic with good reason. Nationally, borrowers hold nearly $1.5 trillion in debt, and here in the…
Your Legal Rights host, Jeff Hayden, considers bankruptcy law, with timely reflections on PG&E's Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. Our welcome guest tonight via…
"Bankruptcy & Debtors' Rights 101" Host Jeff Hayden welcomes Leon Bayer, Certified Bankruptcy Law Specialist, California Board of Legal Specialization,…