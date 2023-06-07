Tonight on Your Legal Rights, we're resuming our conversation about animal law.YLR host, Jeff Hayden, and tonight's co-host, Dean Johnson, are joined by Deborah Dubow Press, Esq., associate general counsel for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, former director of regulatory affairs for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Corey Page, the founding partner Of Evans & Page, and, courtesy of the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, Carter Dillard, formerly Director of Litigation for The Animal Legal Defense Fund.Questions for Jeff, Dean and their guests? Please call us, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.