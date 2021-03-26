Dave Levinthal

-
On this edition of Your Call, we are discussing the Democratic party’s losses across the county. President-elect Joe Biden won with election with 80…
On this edition of Your Call, we’re getting your take on the first and only vice presidential debate. Nine months into the COVID crisis, cases are rising…
On this edition of Your Call, we continue our series on presidential candidates' records and policies by talking about multi-billionaire businessman and…
On this week's media roundtable, we’ll examine the state of local news across the country, Tuesday’s primaries, and money in politics. What grabbed your…
On the November 3rd edition of Your Call, we’ll have a conversation about key down-ballot races. Whoever controls the House and Senate determines what the…
