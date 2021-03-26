-
On this week’s media roundtable, Bloomberg's Peter Waldman will discuss his latest investigation about the data-mining company Palantir, its co-founder…
-
On this week’s media roundtable, Bloomberg's Peter Waldman will discuss his latest investigation about the data-mining company Palantir, its co-founder…
-
On the November 23rd edition of Your Call, we’ll revisit our conversation with Cathy O’Neil about her new book Weapons of Math Destruction. O’Neil details…
-
On the November 23rd edition of Your Call, we’ll revisit our conversation with Cathy O’Neil about her new book Weapons of Math Destruction. O’Neil details…
-
On the June 18th edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss privacy protection. A recent University of Pennsylvania study found that many Americans feel they…
-
On the June 18th edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss privacy protection. A recent University of Pennsylvania study found that many Americans feel they…
-
Here's what's happening in the Bay Area, as curated by KALW news:Hey, California: Oklahoma had 3 times as many earthquakes in 2014 // Center for…
-
Here's what's happening in the Bay Area, as curated by KALW news:Hey, California: Oklahoma had 3 times as many earthquakes in 2014 // Center for…
-
On today’s Your Call, we continue our Agenda for a New Economy series by looking at the companies that are making tens of millions of dollars by gathering…
-
On today’s Your Call, we continue our Agenda for a New Economy series by looking at the companies that are making tens of millions of dollars by gathering…