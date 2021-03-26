© 2021
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Daniel del Solar

  • Daniel_del_Solar_2.jpg
    Daniel del Solar, 1940-2012.
    Matt Martin
    ,
    We recently received the sad news of the passing of Daniel del Solar, who served as KALW's General Manager from 1985 to 1992. A memorial to Daniel’s life…