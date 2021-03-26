-
On this edition of Your Call, we speak with members of San Francisco’s Dance Mission Theater in celebration of their 20th anniversary.Dance Mission will…
-
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we’ll have a conversation with Dance Brigade artistic director and choreographer Krissy Keefer about the…
-
Iconic dance troupe Dance Brigade is celebrating its four decades of intersecting art and social issues with the show Gracias a La Vida - Love in a Bitter…
-
How are artists addressing today’s social and political issues?We’ll have a conversation with Krissy Keefer, dancer, choreographer, and artistic director…
-
Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. Dancer, choreographer, and artistic director of Dance Brigade Krissy Keefer told KALW’s…
-
Sights & Sounds is your weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene. Transdisciplinary artist and performance maker Seth Eisen told KALW’s Jen Chien about…