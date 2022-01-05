Two weeks ago, we asked “Are The Guardrails Coming Off?”We got a lot of feedback from listeners who were concerned, frustrated, angry or just plain fed up with such things as “flash mob” retail theft, Random violence, so called “smash and grab” robberies, amongst what is perceived as an atmosphere of rising crime in the Bay Area; they wanted to hear from people on the front lines, with boots on the ground.So tonight we bring you “Are The Guardrails Coming Off, Part 2: What The [Bleep] Is Going On In The Bay Area?” and ask what’s being done about it?Tonight YLR Host, Jeff Hayden and co-host NBC legal and political analyst Dean Johnson, are joined by guests District Attorneys Jeff Rosen of Santa Clara and Nancy O’Malley of Alameda County and San Francisco Bay Area Defense Attorneys Kevin Allen and Damone Hale: who better to discuss such troubling developments? Why that would be you, of course.Questions for Jeff, Dean or their guests? Please call, toll free, at (866) 798-8255.