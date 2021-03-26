-
A neighbor jumps out and frightens your kids? Someone heard a noise, and suddenly your spouse has been accused of domestic violence; you know nothing…
-
On tonight's show host Joseph Pace will examine the flaws in our legal system that have contributed to the mass incarceration of Americans, particularly…
-
Criminal Law -- False Confessions of Persons Charged with Crimes. Guests: Peter Goldscheider, the President of the San Mateo County Bar Association…
-
How To Clean Up Your Criminal Record. Guest: Attorney Christopher Morales, a Specialist in Criminal Law who is Certified by the California Board of Legal…
-
Appellate Law. Guests: Myron Moskovitz, Appellate Law attorney and retired Constitutional Law Professor at Golden Gate University School of Law; Fay Arfa,…
-
Criminal Law: How to Clean Up a Criminal Record.Guests: Christopher Morales and Jeffrey Hayden, Specialists in Criminal Law who are Certified by the…