Criminal Justice Conversations with David Onek

Laura Faer, the Education Rights Director for the Public Counsel Law Center, talks with host David Onek about the movement to reform California’s broken…
Actress Sonja Sohn, known for her role on the HBO series The Wire, talks with host David Onek about her work as co-founder of Rewired for Change, a…
Nancy Mullane, author of Life After Murder: Five Men in Search of Redemption, discusses the stories of five men at San Quentin prison convicted of murder…
Paul Ekman, UCSF Professor Emeritus of Psychology,discusses how his research on facial expressions and emotions can improve public safety, the criticism…
In Episode #34, Santa Cruz Chief Probation Officer Scott MacDonald discusses reducing racial disparities in the juvenile justice system, partnering with…
In Episode #33, Orange County Superior Court Judge Wendy Lindley discusses her innovative Combat Veterans court, overcoming the initial resistance of…
Criminal justice expert David Onek recently sat down with Stanford law professor Joan Petersilia to talk about California’s criminal justice realignment.…
Joyce Hicks, Executive Director of the San Francisco Office of Citizen Complaints (OCC), discusses San Francisco’s strong police oversight model, the…
In Episode #31, Connie Rice, Co-Director of the Advancement Project, discusses how she got involved in gang prevention work, her efforts to reform the Los…