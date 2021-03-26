-
Casper Cendre started writing letters to queer people in prison when they were in high school. Cendre wanted to know what queer life was like from the…
The three largest mental health treatment facilities in the U.S. are jails. The criminal justice system has become the primary way the United States deals…
In part one of a two-part investigation into how the country’s jails have become our default mental health treatment centers, we go to Santa Rita jail in…
Positive cases of COVID-19 at San Quentin State Prison have now surpassed 1,000, including more than a hundred prison workers who tested positive. The…
The California Judicial Council voted Wednesday to end a policy setting the baseline bail at $0 for people accused of nonviolent crimes.According to the…
Just how are this 20 year old murder case, the death of George Floyd connected? The interaction of bias -- conscious and unconscious -- the media, the…
