A renowned San Francisco private investigator’s final case was inadvertently helping police find the suspects in a crime outside his own home.Two men were…
Property crimes in the City are down by double digits compared to this time last year. A lot of that is due to the quarantine. But business owners report…
For December 18th, our last broadcast of this year, 2019, YLR considers the changing criminal law and penalty paradigm. We move from mass incarceration…
This week marks one month since Nia Wilson, an African-American teenager, was fatally stabbed at an Oakland BART station by a white man. People in the…
California has seen some notorious serial killers over the years, including the Zodiac Killer, the Grim Sleeper, and the Hillside Strangler. But the…
Everyone in San Francisco seems to have a story about a car break-in. It’s expensive, frustrating — and predictable. Every 17 minutes, on average, someone…
