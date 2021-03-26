Craig Aaron

-
On this week's media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's testimony on Capitol Hill. What new information did we learn…
This week, several media outlets have reported on the Sinclair Broadcast Group’s $3.9 billion bid for Tribune media. The deal would allow Sinclair to…
This week, we’ll discuss coverage of the growing political chaos in Washington DC. According to the NY Times, a memo by FBI chair James Comey says Donald…
How did President Obama deal with the news media? we’ll discuss Barack Obama's press freedom legacy, and Trumps’s hostility toward the press. The…
Every week on Your Call's Friday Media Roundtable, we ask the journalists on our panel to recommend great reporting they've seen this week.This week we…
On the February 27th edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss a new investigation by McClatchy about National…