The Contra Costa Superior Court announced that they will reopen all locations to the public on May 26. Other Bay Area courts, such as San Francisco and…
Sitting in for Jeff Hayden is Emmy-Nominated Legal and Political Commentator Dean Johnson. Joining Dean tonight, author and attorney James Bostwick,…
The California Judicial Council met yesterday and set standards for how courts should operate during the COVID19 emergency. Courts around the Bay Area…
The Trump Administration is expanding its Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), a policy that says asylum seekers at the US-Mexican border must remain in…
A San Jose based group called Silicon Valley Debug is on a mission to get family members into the courtroom as advocates. That organizing strategy is now…
Since the 1970s, the conservative movement has been working to take the courts from liberals. And they’ve been wildly successful. On this edition of Your…
Donald Trump has nominated more than five times as many judges to the federal courts as Barack Obama had at this point in his Presidency. Journalist David…