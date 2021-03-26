-
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss the rapidly unfolding situation in Sudan. After months of protests, Sudan’s military…
-
On this edition of Your Call’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss the rapidly unfolding situation in Sudan. After months of protests, Sudan’s military…
-
On this week’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of the deepening political, and economic crisis in Venezuela. More than 3 million people have left…
-
On this week’s media roundtable, we’ll discuss coverage of the deepening political, and economic crisis in Venezuela. More than 3 million people have left…
-
On this edition of Your Call, history professor emerita Dana Frank discusses her book The Long Honduran Night, which documents brutal repression by the…
-
On this edition of Your Call, history professor emerita Dana Frank discusses her book The Long Honduran Night, which documents brutal repression by the…
-
On the July 22nd edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss coverage of the Turkish government’s intensified…
-
On the July 22nd edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss coverage of the Turkish government’s intensified…
-
On the July 22nd edition of Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. This week, we’ll discuss coverage of the Turkish government’s intensified…
-
On today’s Your Call, it’s our Friday media roundtable. A judge recently said the NYPD’s stop and frisk policy is unconstitutional. We’ll discuss media…