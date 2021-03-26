-
If there is intelligent life beyond Earth, how would that change life ON Earth?News that life might exist or have existed on Mars or somewhere else in our…
-
If there is intelligent life beyond Earth, how would that change life ON Earth?News that life might exist or have existed on Mars or somewhere else in our…
-
The laws of physics determine how things in the cosmos change. But what would happen if the laws themselves changed?From airplanes flying overhead to the…
-
The laws of physics determine how things in the cosmos change. But what would happen if the laws themselves changed?From airplanes flying overhead to the…
-
Are Space and Time two separate entities, or just different dimensions of one thing? And what difference does that make?Strange things are said about…
-
Are Space and Time two separate entities, or just different dimensions of one thing? And what difference does that make?Strange things are said about…
-
Could our universe be just one among an infinite number of universes in the multiverse?At the foundation of modern theoretical physics lie the equations…
-
Could our universe be just one among an infinite number of universes in the multiverse?At the foundation of modern theoretical physics lie the equations…
-
Are dark matter and dark energy scientific fact or scientific theory -- and why would that matter?Dark energy and dark matter are mysterious entities that…
-
Does it even make sense to ask what happened before the Big Bang?The Big Bang theory is the prevailing theory about the “birth” of the universe. It posits…