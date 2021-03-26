-
On Tuesday, December 17th, KALW GM Matt Martin went on the air for his end-of-year Manager's Report to the Listeners. Matt talked about programming…
Join GM Matt Martin on Tuesday, December 17th at 5pm for an end-of-year Manager's Report to the Listeners. Matt will update you on programming changes for…
At the end of September, WBEZ – Chicago’s primary NPR affiliate – made the decision to drop Smiley & West from its schedule. This week, Tavis Smiley…
On Monday morning from 10 to Noon, tune to 91.7FM for two hours of critical conversation about rising poverty and inequality in the U.S., its effects on…
Cornel West and Tavis Smiley were absolutely floored by the turnout at the Paramount on April 28, in which they discussed the current political climate in…
On Saturday, more than 1900 people came to The Paramount Theatre in Oakland to hear Tavis Smiley & Dr. Cornel West talk about their new book The Rich and…
On the next Your Call, we’ll have a conversation with poverty advocate Ethel Long-Scott and Professor Cornel West. Dr. West and Tavis Smiley have written…
