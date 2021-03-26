-
My Mixtape asks people from the Bay Area and beyond to contribute a song that is meaningful to them. Jinho Ferreira aka "The Piper" is a hip-hop musician…
“Cops and Robbers” is a one-man play now showing at the Marsh Theater in Berkeley. It’s an emotionally-charged piece that delves into the details of a…
Lanús, Argentina -- There’s a new superhero in Argentina. His name is Menganno, and his superpower is drawing attention to himself. This story was…
On today's Your Call we’ll talk to Jinho “Piper” Ferreira, a rapper, performer, and now a deputy with the Alameda County Sherriff's office. His one-man…
